LONDON, Sept 25 Grosvenor, the British property
company controlled by the Duke of Westminster, could start
buying shares in listed property companies to help expand its
fund management arm, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper said,
quoting a Grosvenor executive.
The move into securities could be incorporated into new or
existing funds, Jeffrey Weingarten, chief executive of Grosvenor
Fund Management, told the newspaper.
"We are actively pursuing a strategy that would incorporate
securities," Weingarten said.
"We are driven by client interest and there is increasing
interest in indirect investment," he added.
In July a Grosvenor-led consortium bought two French
shopping centres for 148 million euros ($200 million) from
Unibail-Rodamco .
($1=0.740 Euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Greg Mahlich)