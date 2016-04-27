April 27 First-quarter profit for Group 1
Automotive, the No. 3 U.S. auto dealer group, beat
analyst expectations but its net earnings fell 4.3 percent due
to vehicles damaged by hail in Texas, where the company is
headquartered and has many dealerships.
Group 1's sales rose 7.2 percent to $2.61 billion, in line
with expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Group 1 reported first quarter record earnings adjusted for
one-time items of $37.1 million, up 3.4 percent, or $1.59 per
share, compared to expectations of $1.49 per share.
Net income fell 4.3 percent to $34.3 million, or $1.47 per
diluted share.
Special items included $1.7 million of net after-tax
adjustment for insurance deductibles linked to vehicle damage
sustained by hail storms, and $800,000 related to divesting of
four stores in Brazil.
AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealer group,
also reported first-quarter costs from hail damage to its
vehicles.
Group 1 Chief Executive Earl Hesterberg cited advantageous
share prices for the company's purchase of 1.49 million shares
since the start of the year, of which 61 percent has been bought
since the first quarter ended on March 31.
Group 1, based in Houston, said U.S. sales accounted for
about 80 percent of its revenue, while dealerships in Britain
made up 16.6 percent of revenue and stores in Brazil another 3.6
percent.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Bill Trott)