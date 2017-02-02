DETROIT Feb 2 Group 1 Automotive beat Wall Street expectations of fourth-quarter earnings, and matched expectations for revenue for the quarter at $2.7 billion, as it benefited from a record year for U.S. auto sales.

The Houston-based auto dealer group reported earnings of $1.74 per share excluding one-time items, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected $1.67 per share. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)