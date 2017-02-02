UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DETROIT Feb 2 Group 1 Automotive beat Wall Street expectations of fourth-quarter earnings, and matched expectations for revenue for the quarter at $2.7 billion, as it benefited from a record year for U.S. auto sales.
The Houston-based auto dealer group reported earnings of $1.74 per share excluding one-time items, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected $1.67 per share. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources