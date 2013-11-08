BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MOSCOW Nov 8 The Financial Stability Board, a global regulatory body, will name 29 banks that are "too big to fail" in a final list due to be published next week, Russia's top international finance official said on Friday.
"Among the 29 banks, there will be Chinese institutions," Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said, referring to large banks that will have to hold more capital than smaller local rivals from 2016 to guard against financial instability.
Storchak was speaking at a news conference in Moscow during a visit by FSB Secretary General Svein Andresen. The FSB coordinates global financial regulation for the Group of 20 leading economies.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.