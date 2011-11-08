CALGARY, Alberta Nov 8 Finance ministers from
the Group of 20 nations may meet later this year, ahead of
schedule, to discuss problems facing the global economy,
Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.
France is this year's chair and last week presided over a
inconclusive G20 summit in Cannes. The ministers are due to
next meet in February in Mexico, which will chair the G20 in
2012.
"We discussed at the end of our meetings in Cannes among
finance ministers that that might be too far away if it's
necessary to have further discussions with the G20 ministers as
a group," Flaherty told a news conference in Calgary.
"France is the chair of the G20 now until the end of the
year and the French may decide to have us meet again," he
said.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett, writing by David Ljunggren;
editing by Rob Wilson)