Oct 25 Group 1 Automotive, the
fourth-largest U.S. auto dealer group, reported record quarterly
profit and sales, but shares fell after it failed to beat Wall
Street's profit expectations.
Group 1 shares fell 5.5 percent at $58.42 per share in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange, after it matched
analysts' earnings expectations of $1.32 per share.
"Group 1 reported all-time record-setting revenues, gross
profit, net income and diluted earnings per common share in the
third quarter, driven by strong growth in all segments of the
business, including record results in finance and insurance,"
said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1 chief executive.
Sales rose 26 percent to $1.98 billion, including
new-vehicle sales of $1.14 billion - up 32 percent.
Net income was $31.3 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, up
from $21.5 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, a year ago.