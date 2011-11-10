LONDON Nov 10 French insurers Covea, Axa AXA.PA and CNP Assurances CNPPA.PA are interested in buying parts of struggling peer Groupama, bankers advising European financial services companies said on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Nicolas Sarkozy-confidente Rene Ricol are advising the embattled mutual on strategic options to improve its solvency ratio, Reuters reported this week. [ID:nN1E7A81QE]

Giant Italian insurance company Generali (GASI.MI) has decided against bidding, although there could be some interest from other European players (ALVG.DE) in parts of the portfolio, the bankers said.

"There is no date for expressions of interest, but the French will definitely be there when there is," said one of the bankers. "Interest from outside the country is also possible, although not as obvious as the locals."

A person familiar with one of the French insurers said their company had not yet been invited into a process.

"It (Groupama's strategic review) has just started, it is too early to know what the management has in mind exactly," said a second person familiar with another potential French suitor.

"People might also what to wait until Groupama reports its annual results to know exactly what they are selling, the second person added.

Groupama has taken big losses on two of the main equity stakes in its portfolio, French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and water group Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA).

It replaced its long-standing CEO on Oct. 25, after two ratings agencies cut its long-term ratings in September, prompting speculation that it would sell assets as part of plans to raise as much as 2 billion euros.

AXA and CNP declined to comment.

Generali and Covea were not available for an immediate comment. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Victoria Howley; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)