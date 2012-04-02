PARIS, April 2 French mutual insurer Groupama said on Monday that it had sold its entire 3.1 percent stake in investment group Bollore, the latest in a series of moves aimed at bolstering its finances.

Groupama said in a statement that the sale of a block of 777.878 Bollore shares was part of its announced strategy of cutting its exposure to market risks.

(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)