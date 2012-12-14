PARIS Dec 14 Groupama named 53-year-old Jean-Yves Dages as the new chairman of the loss-making French mutual insurer, which is working to reverse its fortunes after taking a big hit on its Greek debt holdings.

Dages, previously vice-chairman, takes over from Jean-Luc Baucherel, who said in May he would step down from his posts in December 2012, Groupama said in a statement on Friday.

The change comes 14 months after Groupama replaced Chief Executive Jean Azema on the back of a series of poor results. The company lost 1.8 billion euros ($2.36 billion) last year, with 1.55 billion euros of writedowns on Greek sovereign debt.

Groupama has been selling assets after coming under pressure from ratings agencies to boost its balance sheet. It recently sold its non-life insurance business in Britain and its German Gan Eurocourtage unit. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)