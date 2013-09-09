* Latest move to shore up balance sheet

PARIS, Sept 9 French insurer Groupama said it raised about 250 million euros ($331 million) by selling its 6.9 percent stake in construction and concessions company Eiffage , the latest in a series of moves to shore up its balance sheet.

Groupama said sold 6 million Eiffage shares through a private placement to institutional investors, with Goldman Sachs acted sole bookrunner, the insurer said.

The move follows the disposal of Groupama's remaining stake in French bank Societe Generale last month and will help it "strengthen its financial leeway and reduce its exposure to market risks", it said.

Shares in Eiffage are up close to a third this year after gaining 79 percent in 2012. The operator of a major road network in central France reaffirmed its financial targets for the year on Aug. 28.

Groupama said the decision to part with the stake in Eiffage should not be seen as a judgment on the group's strategy or management.

"Groupama pursues the balancing of its assets portfolio under favourable price conditions," it said.

Groupama has made a series of disposals that also include its Spanish and British subsidiaries, since taking a hit on its Greek debt holdings in 2011 and 2012. ($1 = 0.7546 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)