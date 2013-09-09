BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp announces commencement of subordinated notes offering
PARIS, Sept 9 French insurer Groupama said it launched the sale of its 6.9 percent stake in construction and concessions company Eiffage via an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.
The sale of up to just over 6 million Eiffage shares follows the disposal of its remaining stake in French bank Societe Generale last month as it continues moves to shore up its balance sheet. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Says RIMCO EGT Investment buys 128.1 mln company's shares at EGP 8.13 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2mWUUoL) Further company coverage:
* Poland would like to convert 30-35 percent of outstanding 1.4 billion zlotys ($344 million) of obligations to bondholders of state coal producer KHW into shares of the merged state coal firm PGG, a deputy energy minister said on Monday.