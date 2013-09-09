PARIS, Sept 9 French insurer Groupama said it launched the sale of its 6.9 percent stake in construction and concessions company Eiffage via an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.

The sale of up to just over 6 million Eiffage shares follows the disposal of its remaining stake in French bank Societe Generale last month as it continues moves to shore up its balance sheet. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)