UPDATE 1-T-Mobile's quarterly revenue, profit beat estimates
Feb 14 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as its promotional offers helped add more subscribers.
* Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Littelfuse Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vonage announces strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, highlighted by 72% growth in 2016 vonage business revenue