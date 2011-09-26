PARIS, Sept 26 French mutual insurer Groupama is still considering a stock market listing, but not before 2015, and will focus on profitability and cost-cutting in the next two years, its chief executive told newspaper Les Echos on Monday.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut Groupama's long-term ratings to "BBB" from "BBB+" with negative implications on Friday, saying management plans to build up capital to acceptable levels may be insufficient.

"Our priority will be on profitability rather than to gaining market share," CEO Jean Azema said in an interview.

"This is why we decided to implement this (cost cutting) plan as we noticed our costs were 5 percent higher than those of our competitors," he said.

Groupama, which competes with a large number of unlisted mutual insurers in France, expects to reduce costs by 300 million euros ($405.5 million) by the end of 2013.

Azema said the measures Groupama was preparing would allow the group's solvency margin to return "gradually" to the level of 150 percent compared to 130 percent at end-June.

"We do not expect to make acquisitions over this period," Azema said, adding a public listing would could take place "around 2015".

Analysts had speculated over a possible IPO by Groupama to finance a large acquisition but the company said earlier this year it would likely not happen in 2011.

Asked whether Groupama had lost money on its 4.2 percent stake in French bank Societe Generale , Azema said the insurer has a long-term horizon for its stock investments. Societe Generale has lost more than half its market value in recent months amidst turmoil in the financial markets.

Groupama said in August its first-half net profit was up nearly 16 percent despite a 84 million euro provision related to its exposure to Greece.

"At the end of June, our net exposure to Portugal, Greece and Ireland was adding up to 770 million euros," Azema said.

The company's net exposure to Italy was of 1.5 billion euros while Spain's was of 670 million, he said. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Leila Abboud and Hans-Juergen Peters)