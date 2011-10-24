(Corrects year in fifth paragraph to 2015, not 2025, as
earlier sent)
Oct 24 The longstanding chief executive of
French mutual insurer Groupama [GRPMHA.UL] has been ousted
after the company suffered a series of recent setbacks,
including debt rating downgrades, financial daily Les Echos
reported on Monday.
Jean Azema, who has run the closely held insurer for more
than 11 years, failed to convince the regional banks who are
Groupama's main shareholders that he was still the right man
for the job, the paper said. Azema, 58, will be replaced by
Thierry Martel, 47, who is head of general insurance and
Groupama's French banking unit.
A Groupama spokeswoman did not immediately return calls
seeking comment.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's last month cut
Groupama's long-term ratings to "BBB" from "BBB+" with negative
implications, saying management plans to build up capital to
acceptable levels may be insufficient.
Fitch Ratings took a similar move later in the month, and
Azema told Les Echos around the same time that the insurer
would not go public before 2015 and that in the meantime it
would focus on cutting costs.
The insurer has seen big losses on two of the main equity
stakes in its portfolio, in French bank Societe Generale
(SOGN.PA), in which it has a 4.2 percent stake, and water group
Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA), in which it has a 5.5 percent
stake.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)