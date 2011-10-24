(Corrects year in fifth paragraph to 2015, not 2025, as earlier sent)

Oct 24 The longstanding chief executive of French mutual insurer Groupama [GRPMHA.UL] has been ousted after the company suffered a series of recent setbacks, including debt rating downgrades, financial daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

Jean Azema, who has run the closely held insurer for more than 11 years, failed to convince the regional banks who are Groupama's main shareholders that he was still the right man for the job, the paper said. Azema, 58, will be replaced by Thierry Martel, 47, who is head of general insurance and Groupama's French banking unit.

A Groupama spokeswoman did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's last month cut Groupama's long-term ratings to "BBB" from "BBB+" with negative implications, saying management plans to build up capital to acceptable levels may be insufficient.

Fitch Ratings took a similar move later in the month, and Azema told Les Echos around the same time that the insurer would not go public before 2015 and that in the meantime it would focus on cutting costs.

The insurer has seen big losses on two of the main equity stakes in its portfolio, in French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), in which it has a 4.2 percent stake, and water group Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA), in which it has a 5.5 percent stake. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)