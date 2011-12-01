PARIS Dec 1 French property investment trust Icade, insurer CNP Assurances and French state bank Caisse des Depots are in advanced talks to buy a 44 percent stake in real estate company SILIC from French mutual insurer Groupama, a French publication said on Thursday.

L'Agefi cited a source close to the matter. Caisse des Depots aims to acquire the stake through Icade and CNP in which it owns 56 percent and 40 percent respectively, it said.

A source told Reuters earlier this week that Groupama was hoping to raise about 1.8 billion euros from the sale of a 44 percent stake in SILIC and the disposal of insurance broker GAN Eurocourtage.

Groupama is hoping to raise 800 million euros by the end of the year by selling its stake in SILIC, and is in preliminary discussions with several real estate and insurance companies for this purpose, the source said. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)