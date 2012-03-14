BRIEF-Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 annual results
PARIS, March 14 French insurer Groupama has told state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) that it plans to sell its Gan Eurocourtage brokerage arm, CDC said on Wednesday.
CDC made the comments in a statement announcing that it had bought, as planned, 300 million euros in preference shares issued by Gan Eurocourtage.
Sources close to the sales talks said last week that up to five bidders, including trade rivals and a consortium of private equity firms, were eyeing Groupama's Gan Eurocourtage.
Groupama has been under pressure from French financial regulator ACP to improve its solvency ratios. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $221.7 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's attempts to revive anemic consumer spending through unconventional monetary policy have created new problems for the central bank in its daily dealings with financial markets, as rising global yields muddle its efforts to manage local rates.