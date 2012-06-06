BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
PARIS, June 6 The Qatar Investment Authority has bought a flagship retail complex on the exclusive Champs Elysees avenue in Paris from French insurance firm Groupama for more than 500 million euros ($623.20 million), French daily Les Echos said on Wednesday.
The 26,000 square metre building located at number 52 on the Champs Elysees hosts offices as well as a Virgin Megastore and a Monoprix supermarket.
Groupama declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8023 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Jane Merriman)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.