PARIS Nov 8 French mutual insurer Groupama
may sell a stake in itself to outside investors as
it seeks to strenghten its capital and restore its solvency
margin, Les Echos reported, citing a person familiar with the
situation.
The newspaper said the insurer had had informal contacts
with several potential foreign investors, including reinsurers
Swiss Re and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), as well as
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), Warren Buffett's holding company.
Groupama is also considering the sale of some assets to
bolster its capital, but no decision has yet been taken, the
newspaper said.
No one at Groupama was immediately available to comment.
The company last month replaced its long-standing chief
executive with new management that would seek to boost its
financial strength.
