* CDC to buy 300 mln euros Gan preference shares

* Groupama accepts CDC's offer to buy its 44 pct Silic stake (Adds Silic offer details)

PARIS Dec 30 French insurer Groupama said on Friday that its board had accepted state bank Caisse des Depots' offer to buy 300 million euros ($387.44 million) in preference shares issued by Groupama unit Gan Eurocourtage.

The deal, also approved by French financial regulator ACP, is part of a wider government-brokered plan to bolster Groupama's solvency ratios, which have been hurt by sharp declines in its sovereign bond holdings.

Groupama said separately that it had accepted Caisse des Depots' offer to buy its 44 percent stake in real estate firm SILIC.

The embattled insurer is under pressure from ACP to shore up its solvency margin after suffering capital adequacy problems as a result of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe.

($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Additional reporting by Elena Berton. Editing by Jane Merriman)