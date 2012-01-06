PARIS Jan 6 French mutual insurer
Groupama is considering a sale of its private equity business as
part of an ongoing programme of asset disposals aimed at
strengthening its balance sheet, French on-line newspaper Agefi
reported.
Groupama private equity manages 1.8 billion euros ($2.3
billion)in 16 funds, the investment-focused publication said in
its Friday edition.
There are three teams in the unit: one that does leveraged
buyouts, another does mezzanine debt for mostly French
companies, and the last includes U.S. and European funds.
Groupama could not be reached for comment.
Groupama, hampered by bigger-than-average investments in
equities and distressed eurozone government bonds, is the first
big European insurer to suffer capital adequacy problems as a
result of the sovereign debt crisis.
It has come under pressure from French financial regulator
ACP to improve its solvency ratios and, in early December, sold
a 44 percent stake in real estate company SILIC to raise funds.
Groupama also recently accepted an offer from state bank
Caisse des Depots to buy 300 million euros in preference shares
issued by Gan Eurocourtage.
($1 = 0.7817 euro)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Elena Berton; Editing by Dan
Lalor)