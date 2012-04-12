PARIS, April 12 Troubled French mutual insurer
Groupama plans to inject 260 million euros ($341
million) into its life insurance unit, financial daily Les Echos
reported on Thursday.
The capital hike will be the latest for the unit, which owns
a large portfolio of financial assets. Already approved by
Groupama's board, it will likely get the final green light at
the life insurance unit's annual shareholders' meeting on May
27, the paper said.
The increase will be carried out via the injection of 140
million euros in real estate and 120 million in cash after the
sale of certain assets, including shares, it added.
Groupama was not immediately available for comment.
Last year, Groupama undertook a 500 million euro capital
hike - funded by the regional insurers that control the group -
which was destined for the life unit.
Groupama last week said it had sold its entire 3.1 percent
stake in investment group Bollore, the latest in a
series of moves aimed at bolstering its finances.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard)