* Groupama appoints banks to assess options--sources
* Groupama could sell assets, seek investors--sources
By Victoria Howley and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Nov 9 French mutual insurer Groupama
has selected Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to explore strategic options
to improve its solvency ratio, two people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
"It's a long-term mandate that was confirmed by the new
management," one of the people said.
The investment bank will advise alongside boutique Ricol
Lasteyrie, which is headed by Rene Ricol, a close friend of
French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who has advised the
government on the financial crisis.
Groupama has the option to sell off some of its assets and
could need to raise as much as two billion euros, said a second
person advising European financial services companies,
anticipating a break-up of the French group.
According to reports, Swiss Re AG SRENH.VX, Munich RE
Group AG (MUVGn.DE) and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
(BRKa.N) are also among potential investors in the group.
The French insurer fired its long-standing CEO Jean Azema
on Oct. 25, after two ratings agencies cut its long-term
ratings in September. [ID:nN1E79N20Q]
Groupama took big losses on two of the main equity stakes
in its portfolio, French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and
water group Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA).
Thierry Martel took over as chief executive, with Christian
Collin as deputy chief executive.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Groupama could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Victoria Howley and Sophie Sassard; editing by
Simon Robinson and Andre Grenon)