(Repeats without change to headline or text)

PARIS Dec 13 French real estate company Icade (ICAD.PA) on Tuesday unveiled the terms of an all-share bid for Groupama's SILIC SILP.PA unit on Tuesday in a state-brokered deal to boost Groupama's solvency margin.

As part of the deal, Icade's majority shareholder state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) would buy 300 million euros worth of preference shares issued by Gan Eurocourtage, a Groupama unit, the firms said.

The acquisition of Silic would be done on the basis of an exchange ratio of 5 Icade shares for 4 Silic shares, 2011 coupons attached, they added. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)