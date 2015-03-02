PARIS, March 2 Groupama said it has launched the
sale of up to 28.4 million shares in Veolia Environnement
, or about 5.05 percent of the share capital, via an
institutional private placement by way of an accelerated
bookbuilding.
Societe Generale, which is joint bookrunner along with
Deutsche Bank for the deal, said the offer was priced at 17.09
euros a share - about 2 percent below Monday's 17.435 euro
closing price - for a total of about 485 million euros ($542
million).
"This sale forms part of the group's policy to diversify its
assets," Groupama said in a statement. "This transaction does
not reflect in any way an appreciation of the strategy or of the
management of Veolia Environnement."
Following the placement, Groupama said it and its Gan
Assurances subsidiary would together hold 552,000 Veolia shares.
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)