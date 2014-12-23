Dec 23 Groupe Flo SA :

* Concludes debt restructuring agreement with creditors

* Will not pay dividend for 2015 and 2016

* Reduces revolving credit facility from 50 million euros ($60.92 million) to 30 million euros and is awarded new 20 million euro credit line maturing in 2018

* This redevelopment will be non recurring cost for FY 2014 results