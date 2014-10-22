(Changes 'falls' into 'rises')

Oct 22 Groupe Fnac SA :

* Says Q3 revenue is 863 million euros versus 844 million euros last year

* Says confident to be able to exceed its 2013-2014 target of 80 million euros of savings