BRIEF-Thrombogenics cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 down at 80.1 million euros
* Cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 80.1 million euros ($85.99 million) versus 101.4 million euros year ago
Oct 3 Groupe Gorge SA :
* Subsidiary Prodways teams up with CEA (French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission) to develop 3D printing technologies
* Prodways and CEA plan to improve 3D printing for industrial and biomedical applications
* Announces initiation of phase 3 extension study PLEO-CMT-FU PXT3003 For Treatment Of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A
* Confirms that it is in discussions which may or may not lead to an offer for entire issued share capital of company