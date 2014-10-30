Oct 30 Groupe Steria SCA :

* Reports Q3 2014 revenue of 454.4 million euros, representing organic growth of 7.3 pct

* Says it will be unable to meet its operating margin target for 2014

* Anticipates a slightly negative net attributable profit for financial year