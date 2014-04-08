PARIS, April 8 Shares in Steria and Sopra will resume trading on Wednesday at the market opening, having been suspended since Monday, a spokeswoman for the companies said.

Sopra said earlier on Tuesday it planned to take over rival Steria in a friendly all-stock deal that would create a French IT services group with revenue of more than 3.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion).

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Nick Vinocur, Greg Mahlich)