Sept 8 Canada's Groupe Aeroplan said it bought a minority stake in Cardlytics, a U.S.-based transaction marketing company, for $23 million and signed a long-term deal with it to get access to top retailers.
Groupe Aeroplan, which operates Air Canada's ACa.TO frequent flyer program, however, did not disclose details of the equity participation.
The deal further complements its full-suite loyalty services offering in the financial services sector, Chief Executive Rupert Duchesne said.
Cardlytics uses individual financial card information to provide consumers with personalized merchant offers.
TD Securities was the financial adviser to Groupe Aeroplan.
Shares of Groupe Aeroplan closed at C$12.04 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The Center for Auto Safety and five other groups filed a lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday for allowing used cars to be advertised as "certified" or safe despite being the target of an outstanding safety recall.
