Sept 8 Canada's Groupe Aeroplan said it bought a minority stake in Cardlytics, a U.S.-based transaction marketing company, for $23 million and signed a long-term deal with it to get access to top retailers.

Groupe Aeroplan, which operates Air Canada's ACa.TO frequent flyer program, however, did not disclose details of the equity participation.

The deal further complements its full-suite loyalty services offering in the financial services sector, Chief Executive Rupert Duchesne said.

Cardlytics uses individual financial card information to provide consumers with personalized merchant offers.

TD Securities was the financial adviser to Groupe Aeroplan.

Shares of Groupe Aeroplan closed at C$12.04 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.