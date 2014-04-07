CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
April 7 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
* Approves the merger proposal between Lafarge and Holcim
* GBL, the largest shareholder of Lafarge with a stake of 21 pct, supports this merger
* Financial and accounting impacts resulting from this transaction will be determined as the transaction evolves
* Upon completion, GBL would hold approximately 10 pct in the new entity
* GBL will contribute all its Lafarge shares to the exchange offer which will be launched by Holcim after receipt of all regulatory approvals Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 14 China's real estate investment growth slowed to 8.9 percent in the first two months of 2017 from the same period a year earlier, while property sales sped up despite government cooling measures, according to official data.
TAIPEI, March 14 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday on technical buying and helped by gains in transport shares on the back of lower oil prices. The main TAIEX index was up 0.5 percent at 9,742.96 as of 0144 GMT, after closing 0.7 percent higher in the previous session. The index has remained rangebound between 9,600 and 9,800 in the past month. The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent. The t