UPDATE 2-Raiffeisen aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time
* Firm targets modest increase in capital buffer (Adds CEO comment, detail on bad loans)
July 31 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
* Fall in cash earnings to EUR 319 million reflecting the partial disposal of some investments
* Consolidated net income at 30 June 2014 stood at EUR 502 million, compared with EUR 206 million at 30 June 2013 Further company coverage:
* Firm targets modest increase in capital buffer (Adds CEO comment, detail on bad loans)
ALMATY, March 15 Kazakhstan's state-run "bad bank" will buy assets worth 2.4 trillion tenge ($7.5 billion) from Kazkommertsbank, the biggest local lender by assets, the central bank said on Wednesday.
BANGKOK, March 15 Thailand is investigating three new cases involving possible financial crimes at the country's biggest Buddhist temple, whose influential former abbot is wanted for suspected money laundering, police said on Wednesday.