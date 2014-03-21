UPDATE 1-Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
March 21 March 21 Groupe Eurotunnel SA : * Expresses incomprehension regarding Competition Commission provisional
findings * Confirms seafrance ceased operations in November 2011 and was liquidated six
months before it acquired the ferries * Also points out that decision of cc is completely contradictory to that
expressed previously by French competition authorities. * If prior to final decision, cc does not wish to review perspective, Groupe
Eurotunnel will withdraw its ferries from the channel * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
