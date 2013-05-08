BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
SAN FRANCISCO May 8 Groupon Inc's board of directors has formed a special committee that has begun a search for a new chief executive for the world's largest daily deal company, Ted Leonsis, interim co-CEO of the company, said on Wednesday.
Groupon's current leadership team is "gelling very very nicely," giving the search committee more time to find "the ideal long-term CEO," Leonsis added, during a conference call with analysts.
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.