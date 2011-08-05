SHANGHAI Aug 5 Groupon's joint venture in China, Gaopeng, is laying off some staff in the face of stiff competition in the domestic group-buying sector, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Friday, quoting sources.

Daily-deals website Groupon entered China in February through a tie-up with China's Tencent Holdings Ltd and has faced intense competition from the start.

"Recently it seems that almost every week there are groups of people leaving the company," a Gaopeng source was quoted as saying.

Gaopeng Chief Operating Officer Yun Ouyang was quoted as saying that there were no layoffs, but there was a "staff adjustment" and underperformers were leaving.

Gaopeng could not be reached for comment.

The newspaper reported that the layoffs started in April, and in June department heads were asked to cut up to 5 percent of employees.

Gaopeng, has a small slice of the group-buying market in China, falling behind more popular sites such as Lashou, Meituan, Wuwutuan. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Chris Lewis)