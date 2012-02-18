UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
Feb 17 Groupon Inc has bought location-based technology start-up Hyperpublic Inc, the privately held startup said on its website on Friday.
New York-based Hyperpublic provides data technology to websites that lets users search for restaurants and bars online nearby and post their locations online.
Following the acquisition, Hyperpublic will not provide technology to sites outside of Groupon, Hyperpublic Chief Executive and co-founder Jordan Cooper said on the website.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Grupo Seb do Brasil said on Monday it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately-owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.