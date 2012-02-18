Feb 17 Groupon Inc has bought location-based technology start-up Hyperpublic Inc, the privately held startup said on its website on Friday.

New York-based Hyperpublic provides data technology to websites that lets users search for restaurants and bars online nearby and post their locations online.

Following the acquisition, Hyperpublic will not provide technology to sites outside of Groupon, Hyperpublic Chief Executive and co-founder Jordan Cooper said on the website.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)