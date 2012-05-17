NEW YORK May 17 Groupon Inc Chief Executive Andrew Mason and the company's other founders are planning to keep their shares in the company after a trading lock-up expires on June 1.

"We have no intention to sell," Mason told investors during a webcast of a conference call on Thursday, adding that he believes in the long-term future of the online coupon company. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)