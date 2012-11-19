German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Nov 19 Tiger Global Management, a technology focused hedge fund run by Chase Coleman, disclosed a stake of 65 million class A shares in Groupon Inc on Monday, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
The stake represents 9.9 percent of total Groupon Class A shares outstanding, the filing said.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
* Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Heavy rains have cut access in and out of the Ravensthorpe nickel-producing operations in Western Australia, owner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday.