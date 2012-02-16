PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 16 Groupon Inc Chief Executive Andrew Mason said on Thursday that the company's location-based service Groupon NOW will likely not be a material contributor to results in the next one or two quarters.
Groupon NOW is a relatively new service that differs from Groupon's main daily deal business. Groupon subscribers can check on nearby deals that are happening in the next one or two hours, based on their location.
Mason said customers of the company's daily deals are using Groupon NOW too. However, the CEO stressed that the new service will likely take time to grow.
"All the metrics are moving up and to the right," Mason said during a conference in San Francisco. "But I wouldn't expect it to become material in the next quarter or two. It's a longer-term investment." (Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* HY net profit $3.20 billion versus loss of $5.67 billion year ago
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger than expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence amid a resurgence in commodity prices.