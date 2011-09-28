(Refiles to widen distribution, with no changes to text)
Sept 28 Groupon launched its online retail arm
Groupon Goods for its American subscribers on Wednesday, moving
beyond daily group discounts to compete with leaders like Amazon
Inc .
The leading daily deals website sent emails to select
customers on Wednesday, calling out Groupon Goods, with
discounts on home furnishing products like LED TVs, coffee
brewers and pilates.
"(The offer is) already seeing good results," a source close
to the matter said. "Groupon Goods is the buzz around Groupon.
It can add significant impact to Groupon's growth strategy."
Last Wednesday, Groupon sent a test batch of emails, with
discounts on products like Ray Ban sunglasses, mattresses, and
cutlery, but had not branded it under Groupon Goods at that
time, the source said.
Although there is no visible presence on site, given the
revenue potential and strength of offers, online retail is where
Groupon is speculated to be headed for.
The source also said Groupon has brought on one of their top
members of the international management team, former Citydeal
co-founder and executive director of their UK team, Rajen
Ruparell, to lead Groupon Goods.
Recently, Groupon moved top international executives,
including Ruparell and Chris Muhr, Groupon's new sales chief, to
headquarters operations. .
Last week, its chief operating officer left to join Google
Inc five months after joining the company, and ahead of
a highly anticipated initial public offering.
