Oct 25 Groupon Inc is seeking an initial public
offering valuation of about five times its projected 2012
sales, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The offering would value Groupon at 11 times estimated 2013
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) of just under $1 billion, the source said.
On Friday, Groupon unveiled plans to raise as much as $540
million in an initial public offering, less than previously
planned, as it grapples with a weak equities market, executive
departures and questions about its accounting and business
model. [ID:nN1E79J29B]
The daily deals website aims to sell 30 million shares, or
less than 5 percent of the company, at between $16 and $18
each, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Earlier this month, the Chicago-based company reported
third-quarter net revenue of $430.2 million.
The company, which competes with Google Inc (GOOG.O) and
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) declined to comment.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore and Clare Baldwin
in New York)