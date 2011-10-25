Oct 25 Groupon Inc is seeking an initial public offering valuation of about five times its projected 2012 sales, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The offering would value Groupon at 11 times estimated 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of just under $1 billion, the source said.

On Friday, Groupon unveiled plans to raise as much as $540 million in an initial public offering, less than previously planned, as it grapples with a weak equities market, executive departures and questions about its accounting and business model. [ID:nN1E79J29B]

The daily deals website aims to sell 30 million shares, or less than 5 percent of the company, at between $16 and $18 each, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Chicago-based company reported third-quarter net revenue of $430.2 million.

The company, which competes with Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) declined to comment.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore and Clare Baldwin in New York)