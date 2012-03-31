(Corrects bullet 7 to show that revisions widened Q4 net loss
and loss per share, not reduced net income, and earnings per
share)
MARCH 30 * Announces revised fourth quarter
and full year 2011 results, confirms first quarter guidance
* Says no change to previously announced operating cash flow
and free cash flow results
* Says refund reserve accrual increased to better reflect Q4
evolution in Groupon's deal mix
* Says revisions resulted in a reduction to fourth quarter
2011 revenue of $14.3 million
* Sees Q1 2012 revenue $510 million to $550 million
* Sees Q1 2012 income from operations of $15 million to $35
million
* Revisions also resulted in increase to Q4 operating
expenses that widened net loss by $22.6 mln, loss per share by
$0.04
* Revisions related to increase to refund reserve accrual to
reflect shift in co's Q4 deal mix,higher price point offers