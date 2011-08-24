SHANGHAI Aug 24 Daily deals website Groupon has
shut more than 10 offices around China and laid off hundreds of
staff as competition in the group buying sector heats up, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Former and current employees of Gaopeng, the Chinese joint
venture operated by Groupon and Tencent Holdings , said
more than 10 offices around China have been closed, including
one in the northern city of Tangshan, the paper reported.
"They've been firing people for at least three months,"
James Liu, a photographer for GaoPeng was quoted by the paper as
saying.
Groupon and GaoPeng told the Wall Street Journal that the
office closures are part of a change in strategy. A spokesman
for GaoPeng said the firm planned to focus on middle- to
large-sized cities.
Groupon said earlier this month that it was cutting some
underperforming staff at its Chinese joint venture Gaopeng.
Gaopeng, has a small slice of the group-buying market in China,
behind more popular sites such as Lashou, Meituan, Wuwutuan.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)