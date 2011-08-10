(Corrects date in dateline)
* Marketing costs drop to $170.5 mln in second quarter
* Hiring spree fuels surge in administrative expenses
* Revenue jumps to $878 million, but growth slowing
* Largest daily deal company still losing money
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 10 Groupon Inc's
second-quarter loss more than doubled as it hired more than
1,000 new employees, even though the Internet daily deals
company trimmed back its marketing costs.
Revenue rose to $878 million in the second quarter compared
with $644.7 million in the first quarter, and rose more than
900 percent from $87.3 million in the second quarter of 2010,
the company said in the S-1 filing, an update of its original
filing for its initial public offering.
The numbers show that Groupon's growth slowed from the
first quarter. Revenue was up 36 percent in the second quarter,
below growth of 63 percent in the first quarter.
The second-quarter net loss attributable to Groupon was
$102.7 million, in line with the first quarter and more than
double the $36.8 million loss from the second quarter of 2010.
In June, Groupon filed to raise $750 million in an IPO. The
move revealed a company growing quickly, but losing money. Some
analysts have questioned a business model vulnerable to
competition from companies like Google Inc (GOOG.O), and which
relies on a huge, costly sales staff to enlist merchants and
handle customer service.
Some analysts worry that the company will keep having to
spend large amounts of money to attract and retain
customers.
Marketing costs fell to $170.5 million in the second
quarter, according to the filing. Groupon spent $208 million on
marketing during the first quarter, up from $4 million in the
same period a year earlier.
That spending is bringing more users to the site.
Subscribers jumped to 115.7 million from 83.1 million at the
end of the first quarter, the company said in its filing,
confirming a Reuters report last week. [ID:nN1E7741KW]
But Groupon said about 40 percent of its subscribers in
North America came through word of mouth, a new disclosure.
That suggests Groupon did not have to spend as much on
marketing to attract subscribers.
ACCOUNTING FOR MARKETING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $273
million in the second quarter from $178.9 million in the first.
That was driven by hiring: Groupon hired more than 1,000
employees in the period, lifting its sales force to more than
4,800 people.
Caving in to investor pressure, Groupon also dropped
references to a financial metric it touted as a good indicator
of its performance.
Concern about marketing costs led some to question
Groupon's use of "adjusted consolidated segment operating
income", or ACSOI, which excludes online marketing expenses,
stock-based compensation and acquisition-related items.
In the first quarter of 2011, Groupon reported a $117
million operating loss, but ACSOI was almost $82 million.
That's partly because some $180 million of online marketing
spending had been stripped out.
The company in its latest filing used a measure that
includes marketing expenses, but not stock-based compensation
or acquisition costs. On this basis, Groupon lost $62.3 million
in the second quarter, an improvement from the first quarter
when it lost $98.3 million.
Cumulative customers, or Groupon subscribers who have
purchased deals, topped 23 million, up from 15.8 million as of
March 31. The company sold 32.5 million deals as of June 30, up
from 28.1 million at the end of the first quarter.
Average revenue per subscriber was $9, down from $10 in the
previous quarter and $13 a year earlier. But the company sold
an average of four Groupons per customer, up from 3.8 in the
first quarter and three a year earlier.
The company generated an average of $27 in revenue from
each Groupon it sold. That compares to $23 in the first quarter
and $21 a year earlier.
Despite reports that some merchants are unhappy with their
Groupon experiences, many still seem to be lining up to offer
deals, according to the updated IPO filing.
Groupon featured 78,466 merchants as of June 30, up from
56,781 three months earlier. The merchant backlog, or the
number of merchants waiting to run a deal with Groupon, topped
49,000 at the end of the second quarter, up almost 20 percent
from March 31.
(Editing by Edwin Chan, Brad Dorfman and Derek Caney)