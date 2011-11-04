(Amends headline, bullet and first paragraph to clarify
By Alistair Barr and Clare Baldwin
Nov 3 Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) raised $700 million
after increasing the size of its initial public offering,
becoming the largest IPO by a U.S. Internet company since
Google Inc (GOOG.O) raised $1.7 billion in 2004.
The global leader in "daily deals" is now valued at almost
$13 billion after saying it increased the offering by 5 million
shares to 35 million in total and pricing them at $20 each,
above an initial range of $16 to $18.
The debut of the three-year-old company, which sells
Internet coupons for everything from spa treatments to nose
jobs, is one of this year's most closely watched. Its tiny
float represents just above 5 percent of the company and helped
drive up demand and price.
That constraint -- one of the smallest floats of the past
decade -- should support Groupon's share price when it begins
trading on the Nasdaq on Friday under the ticker GRPN, analysts
say.
But in the longer run, they cited concerns about
competition from the deep-pocketed likes of Google and
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O); the need to spend continuously to
drive user growth; and questions about accounting after the
company altered its IPO filings twice to change the way it
accounted for revenue.
"Groupon is expensive. The $12.8 billion valuation is only
achievable because of the low float," said Rob Romero, head of
technology-focused hedge fund firm Connective Capital
Management.
"Today's reaction to LinkedIn floating additional share
supply is an indication of how tight supply-demand of shares
can distort valuation for a new IPO."
LinkedIn LNKD.N, which remains well above its $45 IPO
price, plummeted 9 percent after-hours after unveiling a
proposal to sell up to $500 million in stock. It had floated
8.3 percent of its shares during the IPO. [ID:nN1E7A21YJ]
Pandora Media (P.N), a music streaming service and another
recent dotcom debutante, sold 9.2 percent of the company.
At $12.8 billion, Groupon commands a price tag more than
twice what Google offered to buy the company last year.
WIDESPREAD CRITICISM
Beyond Friday, Groupon shares may prove volatile on concern
about the company's ability to generate long-term profit and
revenue growth, plus the likelihood that existing investors
will sell some of their holdings at some point.
Quirky music major and CEO Andrew Mason and his executive
team spent almost two weeks on the road pitching to investors
and addressing widespread criticism about Groupon's replicable
business model, slowing growth and accounting concerns.
"The post-IPO investor will be taking a risk on this deal,"
said Josef Schuster, founder of IPO research and investment
house IPOX Schuster. "It's maybe a good trade for a day trader,
in and out in a single day, but I don't want to be in it for
the long run."
To pull the deal off, the company cut its valuation by
about half. Existing shareholders aren't selling. And it
skipped meetings with potential investors in Europe and Asia.
If underwriters, led by Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Goldman
Sachs (GS.N) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, exercise their right
to buy just over 5 million more Groupon shares in the IPO,
known as the greenshoe, Groupon will raise more than $800
million, before fees.
Wall Street will scrutinize Groupon's Friday showing for
clues as to how other highly anticipated dotcom IPOs -- from
the likes of Facebook or Zynga -- may fare.
LinkedIn surged on the first day of trading in May and
remains far above its $45 IPO price. Pandora's shares surged
initially, then slumped. Its shares traded below the $16 IPO
price on Thursday at just over $15.
Groupon "is a company with permission to market to 150
million consumers daily. No other company in the world has ever
had that type of reach," said Boyan Josic, chief executive at
DailyDealMedia, which tracks the industry.
"Investors who truly understand this business model and the
position that Groupon has in this market are buying."
(Editing by Edwin Chan, Tiffany Wu and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)