Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Nov 25 There was a short position of almost three million Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) shares at the end of last week, according to Nasdaq data released on Friday.
Nasdaq said the number of Groupon shares held short as of Nov. 15, or short interest, was 2.92 million. That is 8.3 percent of the shares available to trade, or the float, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Nasdaq releases short interest data on a week lag, so the Groupon numbers do not include negative bets or hedges from this week.
Groupon shares plunged below the company's $20 IPO price on Wednesday. The stock slipped 1.2 percent to close at $16.75 on Friday. (Reporting by Alistair Barr, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.