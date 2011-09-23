By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 Groupon's chief
operating officer is leaving to join Google Inc (GOOG.O) five
months after joining the company, and ahead of a
highly-anticipated initial public offering.
The daily deals company also filed an amended registration
statement on Friday that excludes from its revenue figures the
money that Groupon pays its business partners.
Groupon said on its official blog on Friday that Margo
Georgiadis was leaving the company to take a job as president
of Google's Americas business.
"This change won't have an impact on operations," Groupon
Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mason wrote in the blog
posting.
He said that Groupon would reorganize its management
structure in a way that reflects the company's evolving
strategic priorities, with the Sales, Marketing, Channels and
International divisions now reporting directly to Mason.
Georgiadis will take the job currently held by Dennis
Woodside at Google. Google said that Woodside will now oversee
the integration of Motorola Mobility Holdings, which Google
announced plans to acquire for $12.5 billion in August and
which is currently awaiting regulatory approval.
The news comes as Groupon is preparing to float shares to
the public in a $750 million IPO.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that Groupon had
put the IPO on hold for at least a few weeks, hoping to ride
out global market turmoil while dealing with some regulatory
scrutiny.
Mason drew fire after an August memo to employees lashing
out at the daily deal site's critics was leaked widely to
media. In the internal memo, Mason also talked about August
revenue growth and reaffirmed his confidence in the business.
The company has received questions from the SEC about the
memo, the Wall Street Journal cited unidentified sources as
saying. Regulations limit what companies can say ahead of a
planned IPO.
Groupon included the internal memo in its amended
registration filing on Friday and said the memo was leaked to
the media without the company's knowledge.
The company also distinguished between its "gross billings"
which include the money it collects from customers for its
coupons, and "revenue" which excludes the portion that Groupon
shares with the restaurants and retailers which offer coupons
through Groupon.
In the first six months of 2011, Groupon had gross billings
of $1.6 billion and revenue of $688 million, according to the
amended filing.
Georgiadis' departure marks the second time in less than a
year that Groupon's COO slot has been vacated. In March, then
COO Rob Solomon announced that he was leaving the company.
Georgiadis said in the Groupon blog post on Friday that she
believed Groupon was on a "terrific path" and that she had
confidence in the team's ability to realize its mission.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Alistair Barr; editing by
Carol Bishopric)