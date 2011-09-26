Sept 25 Daily deal website Groupon Inc is
committed to launching an initial public offering but the exact
timing remains uncertain, The Wall Street Journal reported on
Sunday in its electronic edition.
The timing remains unclear because U.S. regulators have been
reviewing the company's IPO documents more aggressively than was
initially expected, the newspaper said, citing a person familiar
with the matter.
The current volatility in the stock market is also delaying
the company's move to launch its stock, the newspaper said.
Groupon was not immediately available to comment.
Groupon on Friday amended its offering documents to reduce
reported revenue for 2010 to $312.9 million from $713.4 million,
the newspaper said.
The amended filing also included parts of a letter written
by Chief Executive Andrew Mason to employees earlier this month,
it said.
The letter could be seen as a violation of regulatory rules
that prevent companies from making public statements about their
stock during the IPO process, the report said.
Groupon also announced that its No. 2 executive, Margo
Georgiadis, was leaving after five months to return to her
former employer, Google Inc .
(Reporting by Jessica Hall; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
