By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
CHICAGO, July 12 Groupon India has removed at
least two deals for clothes by retailers American Eagle
Outfitters Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch from its
web site, because it did not have the rights to sell them, the
company told Reuters.
"The retailer is not authorized to sell this product, we will
investigate the situation to determine appropriate next
steps," American Eagle Outfitters spokesperson Rachel DiCarlo
told Reuters in an email. She said the company could not be
specific at this time about whether it will pursue legal
charges.
Crazeal.com, a Groupon-owned Indian web site that offers
daily deals on items ranging from clothing to spa deals to
vacations, did not respond to an email seeking comment, but its
parent company, Groupon, said they have taken the deal away.
Crazeal offered deals to sell American Eagle linen shirts,
Abercrombie & Fitch T shirts and Hollister socks on its website
at discounts of more than 50 percent.
"We were led to believe that the products sold by our
partner were authorized by American Eagle, but upon review, have
determined that they do not possess those rights. Because of the
error, we have immediately removed the deal from our site," a
Groupon spokesperson told Reuters.
Groupon later said it had removed the deal offering
Abercrombie & Fitch T shirts while it verifies the reseller
certificate.
Groupon, a daily deals website was started by music graduate
Andrew Mason. As a private company, Groupon was one of the
fastest-growing businesses in history and in November pulled off
one of the largest Internet IPOs of the past decade, valuing the
company at well over $10 billion. It bought the Indian website,
then called sosasta.com, in 2011.
Neither American Eagle nor Abercrombie have a presence in
the Indian market. Online retailers often sell dated
merchandise from international brands in markets where there is
demand, but they have to make sure their suppliers are
authorized to sell the merchandise in those countries.
International retailers have been eyeing the Indian market
for years now, but various laws and regulations make it
difficult for them to break into the territory.
A plan to open India's retail sector to supermarkets such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc stalled last year after a fierce
political backlash, although the government is now pushing to
revive it. More recently, Swedish furniture maker IKEA
announced its plans to invest in India over a period
of 15-20 years after the government removed foreign investment
caps in single-brand retail in January.
