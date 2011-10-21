BRIEF-Aphria Inc announces $50 million bought deal
* Aphria Inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 10 million common shares of company
Oct 21 Groupon Inc, the world's largest daily deals company, has scaled back the size of its initial public offering from the one it had previously planned. [ID:nN1E79J29B]
Since the filing of its IPO in June, volatile equity markets have put a damper on all new issues.
Following are some facts about Groupon:
Launched: November 2008,
Headquarters: Chicago
Employees: 10,418 as of September
Planned IPO size in June: $750 million
IPO size now: between $480 million and $540 million
Customers: 30 million in Q3, up from 23 million in Q2
Repeat customers: 16 million in Q3, up from Q2's 12 million
Gross billings: $1.16 billion in Q3, up 25 percent from Q2
Q3 net revenue: $430.2 million, up 10 percent from Q2
Average revenue per Groupon sold: $13 in Q2, up from $12 in Q2
Q3 results: Loss of $2 million on a pro forma operating basis, down from $62 million in Q2
Marketing expenditures this year: $466.5 million
Source: SEC filing, Groupon (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Aphria Inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 10 million common shares of company
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 The board of Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA approved a plan to float shares of the group's private equity and hedge fund operations separately from its investment banking and money management operations, the bank said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian rental car company Unidas SA has extended the deadline for investors seeking to bid on its initial public offering (IPO) by one day to Friday.