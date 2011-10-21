Oct 21 Groupon Inc, the world's largest daily deals company, has scaled back the size of its initial public offering from the one it had previously planned. [ID:nN1E79J29B]

Since the filing of its IPO in June, volatile equity markets have put a damper on all new issues.

Following are some facts about Groupon:

Launched: November 2008,

Headquarters: Chicago

Employees: 10,418 as of September

Planned IPO size in June: $750 million

IPO size now: between $480 million and $540 million

Customers: 30 million in Q3, up from 23 million in Q2

Repeat customers: 16 million in Q3, up from Q2's 12 million

Gross billings: $1.16 billion in Q3, up 25 percent from Q2

Q3 net revenue: $430.2 million, up 10 percent from Q2

Average revenue per Groupon sold: $13 in Q2, up from $12 in Q2

Q3 results: Loss of $2 million on a pro forma operating basis, down from $62 million in Q2

Marketing expenditures this year: $466.5 million

Source: SEC filing, Groupon (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)